South Williamsport, Pa. — Richard B. Winter, 83, of South Williamsport died peacefully Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Born November 7, 1939, he was a son of the late Bruce and Mary (Sassaman) Winter.

In Richard’s early life he was a highly regarded student, musician, and professional accountant. He graduated from Williamsport High School in 1957 and furthered his education at Lehigh University on a full tuition scholarship, graduating in 1961 with a 4.0 GPA in his accounting major coursework.

He was a pianist and assistant church organist at the First EUB Church in Williamsport for an extended time. His professional career included work in both public and corporate accounting, initially for the Webster and Spuler CPA firm and later corporate work in the accounting department at the Piper Aircraft Company in Lock Haven. While there, he also got his private aircraft pilot's license. When Piper's future in Lock Haven became tenuous, he moved on and became comptroller of the Darling Valve and Manufacturing Company for a short time.

In his later years, you could find Richard walking all over town, tutoring children, and helping at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in South Williamsport where he was a member.

Surviving Richard are a brother, Robert Winter (Karen) of Sandston, Virginia; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Marie Daggett.

A graveside service to honor the life of Richard will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, January, 27 at Wildwood Cemetery, 91 Wildwood Blvd. Williamsport. Please meet at the office.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Richard’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Winter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.