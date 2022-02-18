Lock Haven -- Richard Ardel Andrus, 92, of Lock Haven passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at Haven Place, Lock Haven.

He was born in Lock Haven on December 29, 1929 to Manuel B. and Ada I. Winters Andrus.

Richard was a graduate of Lock Haven High School and entered the United States Air Force, serving four years in Alaska. He worked in the maintenance department at the former Hammermill Paper Company and retired in the early 90s as supervisor of the maintenance department at the Keystone Central School District. Dick was a member of the Covenant United Methodist Church, Lock Haven Elks Club and the V.F.W.

Richard was married August 29, 1951 to the former Nadine L. Smith who preceded him in death on December 24, 2010.

Survivors include two daughters; Cathy Hepner of Mackeyville and Jody (Mitchell) Cohen also of Mackeyville. Also surviving are three grandchildren Marc (Launa) Hepner, Amy (Brian) Kramer and Alex Cohen; and four great grandchildren Keisha, Brandon, Violet and Nolan.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: Robert and Manuel Andrus, three sisters Betty Diehl, Mary Lou Smith, and Eleanor Higgins.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main St., Lock Haven, PA.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com and the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

