Muncy, Pa. — Richard Alan “Dick” Smith, 81, of Muncy died on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

Born and raised in Muncy Creek Twp., Dick was a son of the late Ralph C. and Martha E. Smith.

He was a graduate of the Muncy School District, Penn State, and Bucknell University. He taught science courses at Montgomery High School before serving four years active duty as a Naval Intelligence Officer. Dick then taught science and mathematics courses at Walter Johnson Senior High School in Maryland before doing work for a major pharmaceutical company detailing ethical pharmaceuticals, and eventually coming back to teaching at East Lycoming School District, and finally retiring as principal from Shikellamy High School.

Dick was a member of Kappa Phi Kappa and Pi Kappa Phi. He enjoyed gardening, biking, reading, skiing, collecting primitives and antiques, traveling, and going on Caribbean cruises. He applied his knowledge of physics and chemistry to mastery of home and property maintenance during his retirement. Dick was a lifelong Christian, a republican, and engaged in many private philanthropies.

He is survived by his companion of 27 years, Barbara Johnson, of Muncy; two children, Barbara D. Smith, of New Braunfels, Texas and Alan D. Smith, of Park City, Utah; two granddaughters, Emily and Allison Smith; and two sisters, Elaine Hacker, of Lititz and Gwendolyn Cohen, of Silver Springs, Maryland.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one brother, Donald “Kent” Smith.

Private burial will be held in Muncy Cemetery.

