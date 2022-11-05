Kutztown — Richard A. Weston, Jr., 48, of Kutztown passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at his home.

Born October 22, 1974 in Phillipsburg, N.J., he is the beloved son of Richard A. Weston, Sr. of Mansfield and the late Rebecca (Chitester) Weston.

In addition to his father, Richard is survived by his cherished daughter, Hailey Weston of Whitehall; an uncle, E. Wayne Chitester of Linesville; an aunt, Bobbie Jo Chitester of Cochranton; and two cousins, E. Wayne Chitester, Jr. of Meadville, and Elizabeth Ann Chitester of Virginia.

A celebration of life services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

