Cogan Station -- Richard A. "Rich" Hanssen, 78, of Cogan Station died Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Surviving is his loving wife of 43 years, Sharon R. (Horner) Hanssen.

Born September 3, 1942, in Boston, Mass., he was a son of the late Henry William and Edith (Riggs) Hanssen.

Rich was a 1960 graduate of Weymouth High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army. Following his service in the military, he worked for various trucking companies and owned and operated his own truck, and later was a transporter for STEP.

Rich was a 50 year Masonic member of Baalis Sanford Lodge F. & A. M., Mass., and enjoyed reading.

Surviving in addition to his wife is his daughter Lisa A. Hanssen; a brother, Robert E. Hanssen (Rosemary), of Fla.; and lifelong friend, Rod O’Bryan.

A memorial service to honor the life of Rich will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 2 at Christian Church of Cogan Station, 5904 Lycoming Creek Rd., Cogan Station.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

