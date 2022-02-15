Loyalsock Township -- Richard A. Reis, Jr., 62, of Loyalsock Twp. passed on Feb. 5, 2022.

Rick was born on August 3, 1959, a son of the late Richard A. Reis and Eileen (Prince) Reis of Loyalsock.

He was a member of St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church, and was a 1977 Loyalsock High School graduate. Rick enjoyed spending time with family and friends, the beach, and exploring new places. He was a son’s member of Post 104 American Legion.

He is survived by his mother, Eileen Reis, daughter, Kristina Reis of Montoursville, and son, Keith Reis of Williamsport, as well as his brother Shawn Reis of Loyalsock and sisters, Denise (Brad) Gorsline of Florida and Lisa Hirsh of Williamsport.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Reis Sr., and brother, Denny Reis.

A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family, to be announced at a later date via Facebook.

Flowers may be sent to the family at 1600 Sycamore Road Apt 2, Montoursville Pa, 17754. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in Ricks’ name.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling services.



