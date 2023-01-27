Williamsport, Pa. — Richard A. Reidy, 69, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at home.

Born July 25, 1953 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late John and Betty (Kreitz) Reidy. Rick graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1971, and went on to marry the love of his life, Donna (Reed) Reidy on September 1, 1973.

He retired as an accountant manager in 2014 after 34 years with Applied Industrial in Maine. Upon returning to the Williamsport area, he worked part time at Blaise Alexander until January of 2022.

Rick was a member of Heshbon United Methodist Church. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Known as “Pappy” to his grandkids, he was involved and present at many of their events. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, tossing horseshoes, and playing cornhole with his sons.

Along with his loving wife of 49 years, Rick is survived by two sons, Robert A. Reidy (Jennifer) of Williamsport and Aaron C. Reidy (Ashley) of South Williamsport; two siblings, Timothy M. Reidy and Kirsty E. Reidy, and a step-sister, Brethena McElroy. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory seven grandchildren, Logan, Connor, Rylan, Ella, Lillianne, Madison, and Eva, and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Rick was also preceded in death by his brother, John E. Reidy, Jr.

A visitation to honor the life of Rick will be held 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 1 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made on Rick’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Reidy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.