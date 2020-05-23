Jersey Shore -- Richard A. Hill, 82 of Jersey Shore passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Jersey Shore on Oct. 12, 1937 to the late William C. and Ella E. (Rhine) Hill.

Richard loved riding his three wheeled bike throughout Jersey Shore doing errands for his mom, meeting new friends and visiting with his regular friends, which were many. Richard had been employed at Hope Enterprise in Williamsport and was also a resident in one of their assisted living facilities. Richard loved attending church and being involved in many of the activities provided by Hope Enterprises. He loved listening to country and western music and even singing along with the many songs he knew; especially his favorite song, “How far is Heaven.” Richard loved to eat at McDonald’s and Denny’s where he could visit with his many friends and talk about happy memories they had of him.

Richard moved into Jersey Shore ManorCare in early 2019 where he resided until his death in May of this year. Richard loved people, he loved life, but most of all he loved his God, who now holds him in His everlasting arms.

Richard is survived by a brother, Rev. Larry C. (Ruth) Hill, two nephews, Jeff and Chris Hill; three cousins, John Husinger, Dean and Wayne Klingman; and second cousin, Tracie Heller.

In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by a sister, Betty Swires and a niece, Susan Swires.

Due to the present circumstances, a memorial service for Richard at Jersey Shore Assembly of God, Antes Fort will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

