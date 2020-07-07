Muncy -- Richard "Dick" A. Warg Sr., 80, of Muncy passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Williamsport Regional Medical Center.

Dick was born on Tuesday, October 10, 1939 in Muncy, and was the son of the late Clifford E. and Mildred Ruth (Croman) Warg. Dick was the husband of Judy A. Cashner with whom he married on April 9, 2009, and shared eleven years of marriage.

Dick worked for over 45 years as a truck driver, retiring in 2004. He worked for Branch Trucking and McCormick Trucking before going out on his own and becoming the owner and operator of D&D Trucking and Pleasant View Farms Trucking. Dick loved horses, playing cards, camping, fishing and working on the farm. He was very well-known throughout the tractor pulling circuit. Dick loved taking care of his four-footed friends, Sammi his yellow lab, and Mr. Lucky his cat.

He is survived by his wife, Judy A. (Cashner) Warg, eight children: Suzanne M. (Chris) Holmes of Hughesville, Richard "Chip" A. (Jill) Warg Jr. of Hughesville, Shawn R. (Michelle) Warg of Picture Rocks, Ernie N. (LeAnna) Harter III of Avis, Melody A. Grimes of Lock Haven, Darren L. Harter of South Williamsport, Holly M. (Scott) Likes, and Rebecca J. Cortright of South Williamsport; 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Astrida Warg of Churchville.

In addition to his parents, Dick is predeceased by a daughter, Heather Lynn Warg and by a brother, Dennis E. Warg.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, July 10, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, with Lay Worship Leader James L. Girven officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the funeral home.

In Dick's memory, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St., New York, NY 10128-6804.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.