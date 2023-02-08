Williamsport, Pa. — Richard A. “Dick” Packer, Sr., 78, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Saturday, February 4, 2023 at home. Surviving is his loving wife, Sharon E. (Dunlap) Packer whom he would have celebrated his 56th anniversary on June 11, 2023.

Born June 14, 1944 in Renovo, he was the son of the late Albert and Lesta (Stout) Packer. Dick worked at the former Bethlehem Steel, currently Wirerope, for 47 years until retiring in 2017.

Dick was the Vice President of Lycoming Creek Anglers' Club for 20 years. He loved to fish and hunt and was passionate about raising funds for the club which provided for children in our area. He was a member of Red Run Rod & Gun Club, Hunting Wheelerville 400, Lycoming Creek Sheshequin Buckskinners, and VFW Post #7863, Duboistown.

Dick was largely involved in coaching girls softball, while some knew Dick as “Coach Packer,” two special girls growing up knew him as Dad. Dick coached for the Miletos softball team and later umpired for many years.

He was a family man with an enormous heart. He was a hand worker who constantly provided for his family and served as a positive role model to his children and grandchildren. Above all else, he loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great granddaughter.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Richard A. Packer, Jr. of Williamsport, Tammy Packer of Harrisburg, and Brenda Stroble (Darryl) of Williamsport; a grandson, Richard Packer III; a beloved great-granddaughter, Lola Packer; and a sister, Jennie Shriver of Renovo.

A funeral service to honor Dick’s life will be held 10 a.m. Friday, February 10 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 9 at Sanders Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Dick’s name to the Lycoming Creek Anglers' Club, 2079 Blair St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Dick’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

