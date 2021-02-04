Hughesville -- Richard A. “Dick” Andrews, 86, of Hughesville passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

Born June 6, 1934 in Montgomery, he was the son of the late LeRoy and Helen (Murphy) Andrews. On April 23, 1954, he married the former Arlene Harris and together they have celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Dick was a 1952 graduate of Montgomery High School. He worked for over 30 years for Baltimore Life Insurance Co., and owned Dick Andrews Insurance Agency in Hughesville.

He enjoyed time with friends and going to the Breakfast Club at Kathy’s Café in Hughesville. Dick also enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding his motorcycles.

In addition to his wife, Arlene, he is survived by his two sons: Randy A. (Mary Williams) Andrews, of Hughesville and Rick L. (Ron Ott, Jr) Andrews, of Montgomery.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Rusty Andrews, one brother, Jack Andrews, and two sisters, Jane Baker and Marie Sholder

Per his wishes there will be no services held at this time.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contribution in Dick’s memory be made to a charity of your choosing.

