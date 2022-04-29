Williamsport -- Rich Adams, age 72, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2022 with his family by his side in Geneva, N.Y.

Rich was an avid outdoorsman. His favorite trips included winter backpacking in Montana, skiing in Aspen and Vermont, hiking in the Adirondacks, and fishing in Yellowstone, Slate Run, and the Outer Banks. He lived for vacationing with friends and family, had an incredible sense of humor, and loved music.

Rich poured his heart and soul into his work and was universally admired. His love of the outdoors drove his career. He was a professional water resources engineer for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for 35 years and a true advocate for the environment with Chief Oil & Gas for 10 years. He ended his career volunteering for Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association. He worked on environmental causes until the last week of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his daughter, Cindy (husband Johnny); his son, Ricky (wife Carlie); and 4 grandchildren: Vivian (5), Will (3), Annie (2), and Cassie (1).

A visitation in his honor will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 2 -4 p.m. at Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E 3rd St, Williamsport, Pa. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Holiday Inn (100 Pine St) from 5 - 7 p.m. with eulogy at 5:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to:

The Brown Trout Club (Slate Run Tackle Shop, 14167 Route 414, Slate Run, PA, 17769) www.slaterunbrowntroutclub.com

or

Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association (P.O. Box 247, Geneva, NY 14456) www.senecalake.org/donate

Arrangements entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

