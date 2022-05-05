Williamsport -- Rhonda L. Portanova, 59, of Williamsport, entered her new heavenly home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, joining her beloved husband Tom, who she missed immensely since his unexpected passing on January 26, 2018.

Born August 10, 1962 in Baldwin Park, California to the late Charlotte M. (Ainsworth) Beran, Rhonda always felt blessed by the family God chose for her, always claiming she had the best mother and siblings. Time spent with family and gathering together was of utmost importance to her.

For the last year Rhonda battled Leukemia, but it never stopped her from giving out the best hugs. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Rhonda stayed courageous and strong. She exemplified what resilience and perseverance truly look like. This often showed in her dedicated work ethic organizing and cleaning homes, as well as being part of the Tony’s Delicatessen staff.

Brilliant, kind and feisty, she never hesitated to let people know that she loved them, just as much as she would let them know if they were misbehaving. Rhonda had the most infectious smile and genuine heart of gold, never contemplating helping someone out. She was a member of Pine Street United Methodist Church where she was an instrumental volunteer with hosting the Family Promise program for many years. Rhonda and Tom were Sunday School teachers and participated in many Bible study groups throughout the years, making life-long friends.

Rhonda was so special. She represented the good that we all need every day in our lives. She enjoyed traveling and lounging on warm beaches with a tropical drink in hand. She could browse the aisles of any store, especially TJ Maxx. “Nana” as her grandchildren affectionately called her, loved watching any event or activity her grandkids were participating in, always there cheering them on.

Rhonda leaves behind three daughters, Terra Sechrist (Marc) of Elimsport, Christina Frame (Brian) of South Williamsport and Jenna Laubach of Williamsport; six grandchildren who she adored, Nick, Isabella, Cody, Lillianna, Cooper and Chloe; three siblings, Linda Cairns (Jeffery) of Butler, Rick Kost (Jean) of Lock Haven and Debora Peasley (Lee) of Picture Rocks; her mother-in-law Louise Portanova; two sisters-in-law, Sandy Cook and Diane Flexer; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, dear friends as well as her beloved dog, Buttercup.

In addition to her husband and mother, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Brayden Sechrist and Abigail Frame, and a brother Kenneth Kost.

Rhonda’s family grieves the loss, but they take comfort knowing that Rhonda and Tom are together again cheering for their beloved New York Mets. This 4th of July, they will be watching the Mets fireworks from the sky.

A memorial service to honor Rhonda’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14 at Pine Street UMC, 441 Pine St. Williamsport. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be held privately.

Memorial contributions in Rhonda’s name may be made to Family Promise of Lycoming County, 635 Hepburn St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

