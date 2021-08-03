Linden -- Reynold C. "Ren" Snyder, II, 67, of Linden died Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Born Nov. 14, 1953 in Williamsport, he was a son of Reynold C. "Buck" and Leda Whitnack Snyder. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ronna L. Barger.

Ren was a graduate of Williamsport High School and graduated from professional truck driving school. He had worked for the City of Williamsport Streets and Parks and AVCO-Lycoming.

Ren enjoyed landscaping his yard, and was known as "Mr. Fix it" as he could fix anything. He loved riding his Harley Davidson and loved his cats Ming, Harley, and Mopar.

Surviving are his life partner of 15 years Laurie Lukowsky and many cousins and friends.

A time of visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport, followed by a memorial service to honor Ren’s life at 2 p.m.

