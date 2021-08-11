Williamsport -- Rex Paul Allen, 90, of Williamsport died Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

Born June 24, 1931 in Tannery Town, Pa., he was a son of the late Rex and Elsie Camp Allen.

Rex served in the Army during the Korean War. He retired from Anchor Darling Valve after 39 ½ years of employment. Rex enjoyed watching golf and old westerns on T.V., trips to the casino and time with his cat, Tom.

Surviving are his children, Rex. B. Allen (Teresa) of Dover, Pa. and Linda L. Eisner (Paul) of Williamsport; grandchildren, Asya Biddle (Aaron) of Williamsport, Chelsea Schroder (Jasper) of Williamsport, Samantha Allen of Denver, Colorado, Amanda Whyman (Neil) of Danvers, Massachusetts, Timothy Eisner of Williamsport, Kurt Hausammann III (Rosanna) of Hughesville, Patrick Hausammann (Christine) of Winchester, Virginia; step grandchildren, Courtney Christison, Corrine Christison and David Christison (Allison) all of North Carolina; great grandchildren, Alex Biddle, Cade and Vienna Schroder, Elora Whyman, Lana and Enza Hausammann; son in law, Kurt Hausammann II of Hughesville and sisters, Elsie Jean Bailey of Durell, Pa. and Beatrice Kay Stranger of Franklindale, Pa.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patrea Chamberlain Allen; daughter, Brenda L. Hausammann, four brothers and four sisters.

A graveside service to honor the life of Rex will be held Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, C/O The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 memorial Ave. Williamsport.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



