Lock Haven -- The Rev. Richard A. Cohoon moved on to greater glory on June 13, 2020 at the age of 90.

He resided at Eagle Ridge Personal Care Home for the last seven years of his life.

Father Cohoon was ordained as a priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania in 1954, and served parishes in Allentown and Lock Haven.

He was preceded in death by wives Marjorie Morgan Cohoon and Diana Cohoon, and both of his children, Lowell and Janet.

Richard is survived by his brother Walter (spouse Maxine) and grandchildren Erin Ingles, Latham Cohoon, and Evan Cohoon, and great-grandchildren Theory, Dare, and Silas Ingles.

A memorial service will be at Trinity Episcopal Church in Jersey Shore on June 26 at 10 a.m. Presiding will be Rt. Rev. Audrey Cady Scanlan. Participation is restricted to family due to COVID. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Trexlertown.

Donations in memory of Father Cohoon may be made to Trinity Church, 176 Mount Pleasant Ave., Jersey Shore, PA 17740

