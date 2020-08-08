Lewisburg -- Reverend Nancy Gail Wright Parr, 79, of Lewisburg went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Born January 15, 1941, in Towanda, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth “Sam” Sr., and Kathryn (Talada) Wright.

Nancy married The Rev. Stephen R. Parr on June 20, 1959 and together they shared 56 years of marriage before his passing in 2015.

Nancy was a graduate of Towanda High School. She graduated from Wells College in Aurora, N.Y. and attended seminary at Drew University in Madison, N.J. where she earned her Master’s Degree and continued her calling as a servant of the Lord.

Rev. Nancy Gail Wright Parr served in the North Central New York Conference currently known as the Upper New York Conference from 1981 to 2003 at the following United Methodist Churches: Fosterville, Penn Yan, Horseheads, Folts Home, and Westside. Following she and Steve’s retirement they became members of St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, where she was a current member in addition to the Chapel at RiverWoods.

A lifelong learner, Nancy continuously took college classes throughout her role as a wife, mother, pastor and retiree studying topics of interest. She was currently attending classes offered through Bucknell University.

Throughout her life she had a full heart for the community and volunteered in many organizations and activities. She loved to travel and was known for being everyone’s ‘go to person,’ serving as an advisor, friend and support to many.

Surviving are two daughters, Cathryn G. Woodring, of Middletown and Kristina Solie-Fuller (Anthony), of Rocky Hill, Conn.; her granddaughters, Lauren Woodring (Jason Salvano), of Philadelphia, Rachel Woodring, of Malden, Mass., Jenna Walden (Ben), of New Orleans, La., and Hannah Fuller, of Rocky Hill, Conn.; siblings, Kenneth Jr., Jack, Gordi, Phillip, Susan, Cindy, Mitchel, Pam, Bonnie, and Roger; her husband’s brother, Larry Parr and nephew, Timothy Parr (Amber); and her beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Rev. Mark D. Woodring.

A private interment will be held at Middletown Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Due to current health situations, a public celebration of Nancy’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry Street, Williamsport PA 17701 or Riverwoods Benevolence Fund, 90 Maplewood Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com under Nancy’s memorial page.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.