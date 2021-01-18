Muncy -- The Rev. Michael R. Gardy, 76, of Muncy died and left his earthly pain and suffering to be restored in the arms of our heavenly father on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport after three days in intensive care.

He was born June 6, 1944 in Hazleton where he was raised, a son of the late Michael and Clara Mae (Knelly) Gardy. On May 31, 1969 he married the former Sally A. Snyder, who survives. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.

Michael graduated from Hazleton High School, received his BA from Lycoming College, Williamsport, and his Master of Divinity from Wesley Seminary in Washington D.C. He received numerous other certificates and accolades including: coursework at American and George Washington Universities, Clinical Pastoral Education from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, training in Leader Education, Parent Effectiveness, Management effectiveness and Neurolinguistics, and studied with Dr. Ed. Friedman in Bethesda, MD.

Early in life, Michael’s pastoral career led him to work throughout the Washington D.C. and the tri state area at Mt. Vernon U.M.C., Asbury U.M.C., St. Andrew’s U.M.C., serving on the legislative Staff for former Senator Hartke, and doing work for the Baltimore Conference of the United Methodist Church.

After returning to Pennsylvania in 1971, he served the Newburg U.M.C. for 10 years with charges in Newburg, Otterbein and Hopewell. In 1981 he served Woolrich Community U.M.C. for 13 years, including managing HUD apartments of Rich Manor and chaplain to Woolrich Woolen Mills. Michael’s final appointment was serving the Muncy First U.M.C. where he retired in 2012.

He served the church in many professional organizations including: Board of Ordained Ministry of Central Pa. conference, Superintendency and Episcopacy Committees, District Council and Committee of Ministries, Williamsport and Muncy Ministerium, Cluster leader for the Muncy, Montgomery and Hughesville area, Susquehanna Council of Boy Scouts of America, Rotary, Kiwanis and Masons, of Muncy.

He liked sports, including wrestling and playing football in High School and College. Michael enjoyed playing the guitar, piano, accordion, and singing in the choir.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two nieces, Jacquei Quiroz and husband, James, and Shelley Seeno and husband, Vinny; and a nephew, Joseph Leonard and his wife, Jessica.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved gram, Viola Mae Knelly; and his sister Carole Gardy Leonard.

May his Soul be peaceful and happy for eternity.

Contributions in Michael’s memory may be made to any local United Methodist Church.

Services are being planned for June with inurnment in the Muncy United Methodist Church Columbarium.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

