Watsontown, Pa. — The Rev. James Henry Fladland, 69, of Watsontown passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at his home.

Born June 2, 1953 in Pasadena, California, he was the son of the late Gorman L. and Emily (Berg) Fladland. On April 27, 2003, he married the former Constance J. “Connie” Waddell, and together they celebrated 19 years of marriage.

Jim graduated from Gardena High School in Los Angeles, California. He attended the University of Southern California and Wartburg Theological Seminary. On May 27, 1979, he was ordained into the ministry of Word and Sacrament in the American Lutheran Church. Jim pursed his graduate studies in the Old Testament at Union Theological Seminary in Virginia.

He has served as a parish pastor of the Lutheran congregation in Iowa, Virginia, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania. He was currently serving as the pastor of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Watsontown.

Throughout his career, James taught Hebrew and biblical studies at Lutheran Colleges and seminaries in Washington, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Society of Biblical Literature, the Catholic Biblical Association, and the Society of the Holy Trinity.

In addition to his wife, Connie, he is survived by his son: Stephen Fladland, of Delray Beach, Florida; sister: Kathleen Wilton, of Portland, Oregon; two step-daughters: Carolyn Malliard of East Springfield, Pennsylvania, and Cristen J. Yothers, of Ashburn, Virginia; and one step-son: Michael Yothers, of Everson, Virginia.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, December 30 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main Street, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Bishop Craig Miller, of Upper Susquehanna Synod, and Rev. Erwin C. Roux, Zion Lutheran Church, Turbotville, co-officiating. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

