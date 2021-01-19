South Williamsport -- The Rev. Dr. Larry A. LeFeber, 77, of South Williamsport went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Born July 31, 1943 in Warsaw, N.Y., he was a son of the late Arthur and Helen (Herkimer) LeFeber. He is a graduate of Lycoming College, Colgate Rochester Divinity School and Boston University where he graduated with a PhD in Religion, Culture, and Personality.

Larry loved ministry and serving with and among God’s people. He served in many churches throughout his 50 plus years in ministry. His bible studies were always well received in the parishes, as he used different types of media in his studies as a way to make learning more interesting. Larry enjoyed writing as a published author, technology, and building computers. He loved music, often playing his guitar or banjo, singing, and composing new songs.

He is survived by the love of his life, Deborah Ann Maria (Maier) LeFeber, whom he married on June 8, 1996. They renewed their vows on June 8, 2019 at Saint Ann Catholic Church on the occasion of their 23rd anniversary.

He is also survived by children, Amy Angell of Ipswich, Massachusetts, Zachary LeFeber of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, adopted son Eric LeFeber of Oregon, a sister Jane Wehler and a brother, Jack LeFeber, several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Also surviving are the four legged “kids” he shared with Deb, Abby and Beau.

A private interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira, N.Y. will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service at Lycoming Presbyterian Church to honor the life of Larry will be announced at a later date.

