Williamsport -- Rev. Daniel C. Milheim, 82, formerly of South Williamsport and a resident of Williamsport went home to dance around the throne on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was at home surrounded by his loving family.

Daniel was born in Philadelphia on January 16, 1938, a son of Dorothy Chapman Milheim and Jesse J. Milheim.

Daniel was a 1956 graduate of Jersey Shore High School, following high school Daniel joined the U.S. Marine Corps after his honorable discharge from the military, he went on to graduate from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. From there he went on to pursue a career in ministry, he ran the Seekers (New Life) Center, he took many people into his home to give them a foundation in Jesus Christ, and he also worked as an assistant Chaplin at Lycoming County Prison. Daniel was a member of Wings of Love Community Church and worked at Piper Aircraft in Lock Haven.

Daniel enjoyed spending time with his family, he took his grandchildren and great grandchildren camping, whale watching, and on motorcycle rides. He enjoyed dancing and singing with them. When Daniel and Patricia would travel, they took many of their grandchildren on adventures with them. Daniel was greatly loved by all who knew him.

Daniel would have been married to his loving wife Patricia A (Stout) Milheim for 60 years this July. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children and their families; Lora (Bruce) Bausinger of Hughesville, Carl Milheim of Williamsport, Cathy (John) Stiner of Salladasburg, Annette (James) Clark of South Williamsport; grandchildren, Kristy (Michael) Derr, Kasey Steinbacher, Amanda Erb, Matthew Bausinger, Shiri Milheim, Joshua Milheim, Amber (Kevin) Day, Nathan (Lindsay) Clark, Jeremy (Samantha) Clark, Michael (Samantha) Clark; 20 great grandchildren, also his siblings, Patricia Renicke of Jerseyville, Ill, and Keith Backus of Buckeye, Ariz. and his cats, Mr. Chubbs and Julie.

In addition to his parents, a daughter Linda Cummings and two great grandchildren, Lauren Rice and Sarah Rice all preceded him in death.

The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.