Cogan Station — The Rev. William A. Hines of Cogan Station went to be with the Lord on his 87th birthday, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Born July 12, 1935 in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Harvey and Alma Hines.

Rev. William served for many years in Indiana until the Lord called him to Williamsport in the 1960s. It was here that he helped to build Living Hope UPC, Muncy.

Rev. William lived the motto of the Living Hope Church, changing the world by transforming lives with the hope, power, and love of Jesus Christ. An avid follower, it didn’t matter where he was, he would share his outreach with those around him. Rev. William was active in the Bible Study Club and always willing to talk about the Lord. He was a patient man who enjoyed the love of his wife, family, and church, and will be greatly missed.

Surviving is his loving wife of 21 years, Susan M. (Folks) Hines; two sons, James A. Hines (Michelle) of Muncy and Martin W. Hines (Donna) of Montoursville; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; a sister, Sandra Stephens of Allentown; and a large extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Gerald W. Hines.

A funeral service to honor William’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 22 at Living Hope UPC, 2405 Bottle Run Rd., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in William’s name may be made to Living Hope UPC, 2405 Bottle Run Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on William’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

