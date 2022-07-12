Loyalsock Twp. — Rev. Rex A. Baker, 61, of Loyalsock passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Gatehouse of UPMC Williamsport.

Rex was born on December 9, 1960 in Williamsport to Donald L. and Eva Mae (Koch) Baker.

He was a graduate of Loyalsock High School and worked for Andritz for many years. Rex also served as Minister for Living Church.

In his free time, Rex enjoyed playing his guitar, tinkering on small engines, watching YouTube videos, attending auctions, and riding his motorcycle. Above all, Rex loved spending time with his family.

Surviving Rex is his loving wife of 39 years, Lou Ann (Reitnauer) Baker; son David Baker (Courtney Haines) of Jersey Shore; two daughters, Ashley Reidy (Aaron) of Duboistown, and Jenna Haynes (John) of Montoursville; three brothers, Ronald L. Baker (Lucinda) of Florida, Roger E. Baker (Debra) of Loyalsock, and Randy S. Baker (Robin Richards) of Loyalsock; two sisters, Deborah L. Weaver (Allan) of Williamsport, and Dawn E. Embick (Greg); 6 grandchildren, Lillianne, Madison, Eva, Coralin, Elliott, and Makenna.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, Donald L. Baker and Eva Mae (Koch) Baker.

A funeral service to honor the life of Rex will be held on Thursday, July 14 at 11 a.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Buchanan Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rex’s name to the UPMC Medical and Health Sciences Foundation: Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, 3600 Forbes Ave. at Meyran Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, Attn: Gift Processing.

Condolences for the family may be left on Rex’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

