South Williamsport, Pa. — Rev. Louis Herman Gatti, 77, of South Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born March 18, 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee, he was a son of the late Peter A. and Agnes L. (Shanks) Gatti.

He graduated from the Catholic High Schools for boys in 1965. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 22 years, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. He was a CMA Member (Christian Motorcycle Association), where he loved to ride his motorcycle.

After a successful military career, he continued his education and received a bachelor of arts degree in religion for Lambeth University, Jackson, Tennessee. Rev. Gatti served as a Minister for 33 years until retiring in 2019. He was the pastor of First Church of the Nazarene from 1986 to 1993 in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and the pastor at Calvary Church of the Nazarene in Williamsport from 1993 until retirement.

Pastor Lou loved sharing the word of the Lord, teaching others about the Bible and witnessing the Lord's work. He loved people and touched many lives and hearts. Never meeting a stranger, he was a friend to all and guide to many; always there for others to serve them. He was a devoted Father and especially took care of his family. He loved to joke and be funny, but he was always serious about the Lord. He was a Christian and lived it, always having a positive attitude outlook. Lou enjoyed working as a bus and van driver for Williamsport School, STA (Company). A wonderful family man, he immensely loved his wife and sons.

Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 53 years, Shirley Ann (Pate) Gatti is their son, David Gatti, of South Williamsport; and three grandchildren, Amanda Gatti, Blake Gatti and Joseph DeLuna (Carolina); siblings, Joe Gatti (Pat) and Al Gatti (Brenda); and two (2) sister-in-law(s), Bonnie and Deborah Gatti along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Rodney Gatti and his wife Cathy, siblings, Mary Gailey and her husband Lonnie, Pete Gatti and his wife Raye, William Gatti, John Gatti, and Thomas Gatti.

A funeral service to honor the life of Rev. Gatti will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19 at Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 3200 Lycoming Creek Road, Williamsport with the Rev. Terri Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rev. Gatti’s name to Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 3200 Lycoming Creek Road, Williamsport PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Pastor Louis memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

