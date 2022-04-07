Hughesville -- Rev. James A. “Pappy” Savage, 75, of Hughesville went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at UPMC Muncy.

Born November 19, 1946 in Harrisburg, he was a son of the late Charles V. Savage and the late Gladys C. (Lambert) Fabian. He and his wife, the former Dianne A. Vogelsong, celebrated 57 years of marriage on December 24, 2021.

Jim was a dedicated family man who loved his country and his Lord. He was a member of New Life Church, Pennsdale, where he served as an Elder and Evangelist, and was the founder of Vineyard Community Activities Center, Muncy. He also served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the American Legion Post 35, Hughesville.

Jim retired from SCI Muncy, where he worked as a corrections officer and chaplain for over 20 years. He loved ministry and teaching the word of God to all. In his free time Jim enjoyed fishing, camping, and spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five daughters, LeAnn M. (Ron) Dunkleberger of Muncy, Patricia A. (Michael) Higley of Hughesville, Jennifer L. Savage of Hughesville, Faith M. (Joshua) Avery of Hughesville, and Jamie A. Moore of Hughesville; four sons, James C. (Julie) Savage of Hughesville, Matthew A. (Tammy) Savage of Muncy, Michael A. (Tara) Savage of Picture Rocks, and Daniel R. (Tessie) Savage of Milton; a sister, Kathy Dively of New Cumberland; 30 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a son, James Allan Savage, and a brother, Charles B. Savage.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 8 at New Life Church, 1006 Village Rd., Pennsdale, with Rev. Robert A. Lauver officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville, with graveside military honors accorded by combined veteran’s organizations. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the church.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to Vineyard Community Activities Center, 99 Sherman St., Muncy, PA 17756.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

