Farrandsville -- Rev. Dean C. Hauser, 91, of Farrandsville, passed on to Heaven at his home, with his loving wife by his side.

Born in Jersey Shore on Mar. 16, 1930, he was the son of late Lester R. and Florence A. (Metzger) Hauser.

Dean graduated from the Jersey Shore High School, he went on to pursue his life passion and he became a minister, serving his community and the Lord for many years. Dean married the love of his life, the former Rosemary L. Amble on September 8, 1953, sharing over 67 years together. Dean’s deep love of the ministry took him to serve in churches in Humphrey, Mt. Vernon, and Moline; retiring from preaching in a church, he never missed an opportunity to share his faith and love of the Lord to save a lost soul. Dean was a member of the Emanuel Baptist Church, Mt. Vernon.

He enjoyed flying his airplane, working on his Model T, and redecorating the home he and Rosemary lived in. He also enjoyed hunting with his brother and going to the family camp.

Dean is survived by his loving wife, Rosemary, one son, LaDean “Dean” J. Hauser (Janice), of Morris, Illinois, two daughters Christine M. Janecek, of Galesberg, Illinois, and LaNatte L. Hauser, of Farrandsville, seven grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. He is also survived by three brothers, Duane Hauser, of Maryland, Jake Hauser (Rosie), of Florida, Doren Hauser (JoAnne) of, Galeton and one sister Sue Huff (John) of Waynesboro.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, LaDwin Hauser, one daughter, Dorinda Hauser and a brother Doc Hauser.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 with a visitation from 10 to 11 at Calvary Baptist Church, 315 Thompson Street, Jersey Shore. Officiating will be Pastor Don Hauser. Interment will be in Woodward Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Church Support Ministries, c/o Rosemary Hauser, 69 Allysum Lane, Farrandsville, PA 17745.

Please share your condolences and memories with Dean’s family online at www.rearickcarpenter.com.