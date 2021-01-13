Watsontown -- The Rev. Daniel S. Reeder, 94, of Watsontown passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Garden of East Mountain, Wilkes-Barre.

Born March 15, 1926 in Milton, he was the son of the late Wallace C. and Blanche L. (Specht) Reeder. On July 26, 1947 he married the former Joyce A. Moore and they have celebrated 73 years of marriage.

He was a 1944 graduate of Milton High School and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1944 to 1946 in the South Pacific on the USS ARDC-1.

He worked with the Pennsylvania Railroad in Pittsburgh, ACF Industries in Milton, and was also a realtor earlier in his life.

After earning his Bachelor's Degree in Bible Studies from Lancaster Bible College, he was ordained in 1975 to Calvary Baptist Church in Myerstown and attended Myerstown School of Theology.

In 1991 he retired as pastor from the Lantz Emmanuel Church of Sunbury and served on the ministerium of Friendship Baptist Church, Watsontown, where he is currently a member. He had previously served as interim pastor at Paxinos Bible Church, Maranatha Bible Church, Calvary Baptist Church, Beaver Run Mennonite Church, Anthony Baptist Church, and was the founding pastor of Eastern Lebanon County Bible Church. He loved sharing the Gospel.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was a founding member of Pioneer Hunting Club in Potter County. He was a life member of the Watsontown Fire Company, a member of the Watsontown American Legion and a former coach with Watsontown Little League. He enjoyed watching all kinds of sports events.

Surviving besides his wife, Joyce Reeder of Watsontown, are a daughter, Marjorie L. Bosket and her husband Thomas of Pained Post, N.Y.; a daughter-in-law, Donna Reeder of Watsontown; four grandchildren: Alan Specht, Jane Schoonover, Jill Guyette, and Cody Reeder; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; three step-grandchildren: Laurie Ann LaBella, Jodi Tully, and Jamie Bosket; and seven step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Reeder; a step-granddaughter, Jill Kratz; a step-great-granddaughter; and a sister, Leatrice Lou Yost.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a visitation will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Milton Cemetery where Pastor Kenneth Geise, retired pastor of Northumberland Bible Church, will be officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by combined veterans organizations.

In lieu of flowers, he requested that memorial donations be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 10 Voris Lane, Watsontown, PA 17777.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown.