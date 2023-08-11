Muncy, Pa. — Renee Lynn Magee, 68, formerly of Brockway and most recently of Muncy, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Muncy Place.

Born July 2, 1955 in Brownsville, she was a daughter of the late James and Marlene (DeSatnik) Boyle.

Renee graduated from Brockway High School. She worked as a mold maker at Brockway Glass.

Renee was a member of various social clubs in Brockway. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going on family vacations.

Surviving are two sons, Channing (Stacie) Magee, of Muncy and Garth (Melody) Magee, of Baltimore, Maryland; one brother, Jim Boyle, of Brockway; two sisters, Jamie (Scott) Zimmerman, of Brookville and Lorae Fairman, of Charlotte, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Aiden, Liam, Killian, and Graham; and seven nieces and nephews, Sean, Houston, Arianne, Ryan, Bo, Jordan, and Jeremy.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Denise Boyle.

Private ceremonies will be held at the convenience of the family.

If friends so desire, memorial contributions in Renee’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

