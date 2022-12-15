Friedens, Pa. — Renee Jeanne Kelly R., 51, of Friedens passed after a courageous battle with breast cancer on December 6, 2022.

She was born in Islip, N.Y. on September 13, 1971, a daughter to Raymond J. & Kathy Ann (Nygren) Kelly.

She loved to ride horses and train her dog, Lad.

In addition to her parents, Renee is survived by her son Noah; soulmate, Christian A. Rambali of Rochester; sisters Nicole (Michael) Knepper, Danielle (Sean) Betta, and Yvonne Kelly; as well as brother Christopher Kelly.

She was preceded in death by her son, Christian.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. at the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 East Third St., Williamsport PA, with her pastor Rev. Luke Mace officiating.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to services, as well as one hour after services, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at the convenience of the family.

