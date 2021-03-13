Williamsport -- Renee Anne Breasette, 53, of Williamsport died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her home.

Born January 31, 1968 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of William J. Breasette and Barbara J. (West) McLaughlin. She was preceded in death by her son Anthony W. Baker on October 24, 2019.

Renee was a 1986 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a cook for the Park Home, followed by a cook at Rose View Center for over 20 years, and just recently accepted a new cook position at the Williamsport Home. Renee enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, best friend Melissa English, and her two dogs Peanut and Buddy.

Surviving are her father William J. Breasette (Shirlee) of Montgomery, mother Barbara J. McLaughlin of Williamsport, four granddaughters Brooklyn, Sky, Chloe, and Kiara, four siblings William Breasette, (Leayn) of Williamsport, Teresa Hill (Edward) of Williamsport, Garry Fike of Williamsport, and Kimberley King (John) of Picture Rocks, and many nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation to honor Renee’s life will be held 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face covering and stay socially distanced.

Memorial contributions in Renee’s name may be made to her family. E-condolences or contributions may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.