Avis -- Rella Arlene Miller Nease, 85, of Avis passed away at her residence Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021.

She was born in Renovo on April 13, 1936, a daughter of the late Benjamin E. and Rella P. Knickerbocker Dingman. She was married to Paul D. Miller for 30 years before he passed away in 1991. She was then married to Dennis Nease for 8 years until his death in 2003.

Early in her life she was employed in Philadelphia as a Bell telephone operator and then worked over ten years for Brodart in Williamsport. She retired in 2009 from the Jersey Shore Hospital where she was employed over 35 years as a unit clerk and nurse aide.

She was a member of the American Legion of Lock Haven. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, country rides, watching wildlife and dancing. She loved visiting and spending time with her family.

Her survivors include three sons: Gregory P. (Beth) Miller with whom she resided; Kevin L. (Dawna) Miller of Muncy and Brian F. (Anna) Miller of Avis. One brother Edward (Jane) Dingman and one sister Clarissa (Raymond) Wentling, all of Germania; also, two granddaughters, one grandson, one step grandson and one step granddaughter, four great granddaughters and three step- great children, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her siblings Bruce, Coolidge and Ormonde Dingman and Nina Taylor.

Rella’s Life Celebration Tribute will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny Street, Jersey Shore, where friends may call from 10-11 a.m.

Her family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society 1948 East Third Street Williamsport, PA, 17701.