Williamsport -- Regina F. “Neen” Emerick, 71, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at home.

Born January 8, 1950, she was a daughter of the late Bernard F. and Mildred M. “Millie” (Podolski) McFadden.

She was a graduate of St. Joseph School. Neen worked various jobs in the Williamsport community and at Kmart for over 20 years until retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and the former Ascension Church.

Always up for an adventure, she loved traveling with her twin sister, often enjoying bus trips and shows of performing arts. Her competitive nature was seen during games of scrabble or setback played with her mother and family. Above all else she loved her family and cherished Sunday dinners, family picnics and any time spent with them.

Surviving is her son, Joseph E. Emerick (Angela) of Hughesville; two grandchildren, Riley and Nolan Emerick; her twin sister, Theresa “Terry” Kirby of Bethlehem; siblings, Bernard McFadden of Williamsport, Michael McFadden (Lynn) of South Williamsport, Matthew McFadden of Harrisburg, Marilyn “Peach” Hamm (Rick) of York, and Jeannine McFadden of Williamsport; and a sister-in-law, Joan McFadden of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen McFadden and sister in law, Jan McFadden.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday October 22, at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. Fourth St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Regina’s name may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Neen’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



