Mill Hall, Pa. — Rebecca Stoltzfus King, 51, of Mill Hall passed away on April 17, 2023 at home.

Rebecca was born in Rebersburg, Pa. to the late Jonas M. and Lavina K. Stoltzfus on May 23, 1971. She was the wife of David R. King, who survives. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by 4 children, Linda (Aaron Stoltzfus) Mill Hall, Marvin (Mattie), Lock Haven, Lavina (Jonathan Stoltzfus) Miriam (Nathan Riehl), Mill Hall, and 7 grandsons and 1 granddaughter, 5 brothers, Jacob (Naomi), Rebersburg, Eli (Miriam) Plattville, Wisconsin, Stephen (Annie), Jonas Jr., (Sadie), Samuel (Ruthie), Rebersburg, 2 sisters, Malinda (Henry Glick, Jr.), Howard, Pa., and Lydia W. (David Lapp), Mill Hall.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jonas Stoltzfus, sister-in-law, Sallie Stoltzfus, and brother-in law Andy Beiler.

The funeral will be held at 104 King Lane, Mill Hall on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. The viewing will be held at 104 King Lane, Mill Hall from the time of this notice until the time of the services at the residence. Interment will be in the Snydertown Cemetery.

The arrangements are under the direction of Gedon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, LLC, 320 Main Street, Mill Hall, PA.

