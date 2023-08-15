Bastress, Pa. — Rebecca L. Day, 78, of Bastress passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 surrounded by family at Valley View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was greeted at heaven's gates by her beloved husband, Edward, and son, Aaron.

Born February 10, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Clarence G. Bower, Jr. and Edith C. (Baier) Bower.

Becky was a 1963 graduate of Jersey Shore High School and continued her education to become a Registered Nurse. After earning her degree, she thoroughly enjoyed working in Peru and Bolivia for 5 years with the nursing mission. Upon returning to the states, she became a wife, mother, and worked with the Office of Aging, Williamsport Hospital, and Meals on Wheels. Becky was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Becky was a woman of many interests and talents, which included embroidery, quilting, cooking, gardening, canning, and writing. She was an avid reader, a loving family woman, and had a passion for researching genealogy. Becky was renowned for her cooking skills, especially her brisket, which was the star of many family gatherings. She also had a knack for canning, preserving the bounty of her garden for her family to enjoy year-round. Her baking, cooking, and gardening skills contributed greatly to Bastress Mountain Country Foods, a homemade goods market she and her sister Fran shared. Above all else, Becky loved her family and any time that she could spend with them.

Surviving is her son, Adam Day of Williamsport; two step-sons, Thad Day (Debra) and Marc Day (Darlene); five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet Parker (Larry, dec.), Fran Fisher (Larry), Dianne Scaff (Dan), C. George Bower III, Paul Bower (Karen), Steven Bower (Sharon Steinbacher), Michael Bower (Cyndy), Pat Russell, Eileen Major (Tony), Bernard Bower (Pam), Cecile Confair (Jeff Clark), Kathleen Cooprider (Steve), and Philip Bower; brother-in-law, Tony Visco; two sisters-in-law, Jackie Kircher and Fern Emig; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Edward L. Day on March 15, 2021; a son, Aaron Day; a brother, Donald J. Bower.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor Becky’s life will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 18 at Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 5973 Jacks Hollow Road, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Bastress. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 17 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the Valley View Nursing Center, especially the 400 wing, for the compassion and care they provided to Becky during her stay.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Becky’s name to Meals on Wheels, 2138 Lincoln St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Becky’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

