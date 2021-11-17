Williamsport -- Rebecca F. Dieter, 97, a longtime resident of Williamsport, passed away at ManorCare in Allentown on Nov. 14, 2021.

Rebecca was born in Williamsport on May 8, 1924.

She was a life-long member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and had been employed as an L.P.N. at the office of William R. Brink Medical Associates.

Her husband of 56 years, Meredith F. Dieter, died Nov. 25, 1997.

Surviving are her daughter, Betty Ann King of Estero, Fla.; six grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Dieter her twin sister Betty Jane Ciliberti and sisters Marion and Peg Seewald.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. at St. Boniface Cemetery, Williamsport on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book.

