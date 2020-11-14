Rebecca Anne Lumpkin

Lewisburg -- Rebecca Anne (Hewitt) Lumpkin, 79, of Lewisburg passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at RiverWoods.

Born November 30, 1940 in Richmond, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Rebecca M. (Lockett) Hewitt. On June 11, 1960, she married F. Baker Lumpkin and together they celebrated 50 years of marriage until his passing in 2011.

Rebecca was a 1959 graduate of Hermitage High School and attended one year of Averett women’s college. Rebecca was a devoted mother, raising five children in a busy, hectic and loving household. She encouraged each of her children to pursue their individual passions, telling them often that they could achieve and be anything they wanted. She enjoyed traveling with the family on annual outings to Garden City Beach in South Carolina and later in life, she and her husband enjoyed cruises to locations around the world. She was also passionate about watching and attending sporting events, particularly Virginia Tech Football and ACC Basketball. Rebecca was an avid reader and dedicated to her book club. Her brilliant smile lightened the room, and some of her most enjoyable moments were those spent with her two sisters, Beth and Nancy, reminiscing about their childhood as well as sharing stories about their families.

Rebecca is survived by four children: William Lumpkin, Lewiston, Maine; Virginia Kerstetter, Watsontown; Juliet Dorman, Beavertown; and Morris Lumpkin, Fort Mill, South Carolina; five grandchildren: Elisabeth McFalls, Kenneth Kerstetter, Austin Dorman, and Harper and Drew Lumpkin; two sisters: Beth Burgess, Richmond, Virginia; and Nancy Lutz, Williamsburg, Virginia.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rebecca was also preceded in death by a son, John Scott Lumpkin.

A memorial service in Rebecca’s memory will be held Saturday, November 21, 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Lewisburg, 18 Market Street, Lewisburg, with Chaplain Kerry Stine officiating. Service may also be viewed virtually here. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Donations in memory of Rebecca can be made to Riverwoods benevolent care fund (check payable to ACS, in memory of Rebecca Lumpkin in memo line) Donor Relations, Albright Care Services, 90 Maplewood Dr. Lewisburg, Pa 17837 or the Public Library for Union County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC., 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com