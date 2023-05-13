Williamsport, Pa. — Rebecca A. “Becky” Knight, 59, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Monday morning, May 8, 2023 at Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born November 20, 1963 in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Curtis and Lillie Mae (Bobo) Knight.

Becky was Christian by faith. She was born again, accepting Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Becky loved to bless and give to others. She adored spending time with her family and loved ones. Becky never complained about her MS diagnosis and always did the best she could do.

Becky is survived by two brothers, James T. (Belinda) Knight of South Williamsport; Gregory “Todd” Knight of Williamsport; a sister, Beverly (Larry) Brown of Williamsport; two nieces, Terri E. Knight of Palm Bay, Florida; Tori M. Knight of Williamsport; two nephews, Larry (Dee) Brown and Michael Diggs, both of Williamsport; and a great-nephew, Trevaughn Knight of Palm Bay, Florida. In addition to her parents, Becky is preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Ridgley.

A memorial service to honor Becky’s life will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Pine Street United Methodist Church, 441 Pine Street, Williamsport.

Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Knight as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

