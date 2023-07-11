Montgomery, Pa. — Reba R. Firsching, 99, of Montgomery died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the home of her daughter where she had resided.

Born May 11, 1924 in Montgomery, she was a daughter of the late Stuart and Reba (LaForme) Reese. On June 28, 1952, she married Henry W. Firsching. Together they celebrated 46 years of marriage.

She was a 1942 graduate of Montgomery High School and a graduate of beauty school in Buffalo, N.Y. Reba operated a beauty shop in Montgomery for 40 years; first downtown then at her home, where she made and nurtured many friendships.

Reba was a member of St. John Lutheran “Brick” Church, Montgomery. She was also a member of the Business and Professional Women of Montgomery.

She was fond of animals, especially her beloved boxer, Ruby.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Karen L. and Larry Kratzer, of Montgomery; four grandchildren, Kari (Chad) Wines, Julia (Amanda) Cardoza, John Cardoza and Kelly Kratzer (Drew Keller); and one great-granddaughter, Ellisyn Wines.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Lenore A. Cardoza; two brothers, Oliver and Wilbur Reese; and three sisters, Lois Zacher, Dorothy Banghart, and Lenore Klopp.

In keeping with Reba’s wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

If friends so desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

