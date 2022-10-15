Williamsport — Raymond W. (Ray) Roth passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, with his daughters by his side.

Ray was born April 2, 1943 in Hartford, Connecticut, the youngest child of the late Andrew Roth, Jr. and Katharine (Hill) Roth. Growing up in Bloomfield, Conn., Ray was doted upon by all as the baby of the family.

Ray graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1961 and attended the University of Connecticut, Storrs, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. He was a member and Treasurer of Theta Xi fraternity. Ray also met his future-wife Charlene Lydon at this time; they were married for 47 years until Charlene's passing in 2013.

Ray worked in finance for more than 49 years, and his career took the family to various locations in the northeast, south, and midwest. After their daughters went to college, Ray and Charlene settled in Williamsport, where they lived for more than 20 years. Ray finished his career at Andritz in Muncy where he served as company treasurer, retiring in 2014.

In Williamsport, Ray and Charlene enjoyed small town life - renovating their home, gardening, and exploring central Pennsylvania towns in their Mazda Miata convertible. Ray was also an avid golfer playing in several leagues with friends. In 2000 he fulfilled a lifelong dream when he drove the Charlotte Motor Speedway in a real NASCAR race car. After Charlene's passing, Ray moved to Muncy, enjoying various pursuits - golf, annual golf trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in the winter, weekly card games, annual beach trips to Cape May, New Jersey with his grandson, and quality time spent at the Moose Lodge in community with friends.

He missed Charlene deeply, but those years were happy and peaceful.

Throughout his life, Ray was steadfast in his loyalty to several sports teams. He joyously witnessed his beloved Boston Red Sox win the World Series in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018. He also saw many University of Alabama college football victories, UConn Huskies basketball wins, and some New York Giants wins too. He savored them all.

Ray is survived by daughter Kristen Roth of Takoma Park, Maryland; daughter Stephanie and son-in-law Mark Fastoso of Annandale, Virginia; grandson Charles Fastoso of Annandale, Virginia; sister Lillian Barnes of Simsbury, Connecticut; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Parra and Jeff Hubbard of Walkersville, Maryland, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to his loving wife Charlene, Ray is pre-deceased by parents, Andrew and Katharine Roth, brother Hilton (Hilly) Roth, and brother John Roth.

A celebration of Ray's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 11, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 East Water St., Hughesville with Pastor Donna Merow officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ray's name to the Lycoming County SPCA or the Muncy Valley Moose and Family Center 866.

Stephanie and Kristen Roth would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the critical care unit at Geisinger of Danville for the care and compassion they gave to our dad and to us as well.

