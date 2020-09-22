South Williamsport -- Raymond T. Bodewes, 87, of South Williamsport died unexpectedly at UPMC Susquehanna on September 18, 2020.

He was born in Elmira, N.Y., on February 3, 1933, and raised by his foster parents, Anthony and Nicolina Notartomaso.

Ray graduated High School in Elmira and served in the U.S. Air Force. After serving he attended Williamsport Technical Institute, now Penn College. He was employed at Stroehmann Bakeries and from 1971 until 1992 at Shop-Vac.

Ray was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, the Gesang Verein Harmonia and the Square Dance Club. He had been an SPCA therapy dog handler and enjoyed bowling.

Surviving is his wife, the former Jean L. Miller. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on January 23, 2020. In addition, he is survived by his seven children and their families: Joan Moore of Boulder, Colo., Rebecca Knight of South Williamsport, Carolyn Mullen of Williamsport, Timothy Bodewes of Williamsport, twins Mary DiBernado of Williamsport and Michael Bodewes of Kulpmont, and John Bodewes of Montoursville; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 25.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport on Friday, September 25, with his pastor, Rev. William Corcoran, officiating. Burial with full military honors provided by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond's name may be made to St. Boniface Church or a charity of your choice.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services have been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.