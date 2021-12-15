Lock Haven -- Raymond “Ray” D. Schoonover, 60, of Lock Haven went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

He was born April 16, 1961 in Renovo to the late Derwood H. Schoonover and Dorothy N. Stuart. Raymond was united in marriage to Cheryl (Falls) Schoonover on October 19, 1985, together spending 36 beautiful and blessed years of marriage.

Raymond was a 1980 graduate of the Bucktail Area High School. He was involved in the Boy Scouts, later becoming an Eagle Scout. Raymond worked for L.F. Widemann, Autoline, 18 years at First Quality, and he was a lifetime member of the Citizens Hose Fire Company.

Raymond was an incredible family man. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; two children, Sarah Druckemiller (David) of Bellefonte, and Joshua Schoonover (Michelle) of Linden. He has 3 grandchildren, Isaiah, Remington, and was expecting his first granddaughter. Raymond also leaves behind Chance and Brandy Girl, his two “granddogs” as he called them.

He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. His love for Jesus was inspiring. He cherished his time spent with his devoted wife, Cheryl, his children and grandchildren and all of their adventures. His interests were hunting and fishing with his family, farming with his son (Joshua), spending time in Kettle Creek at camp, and watching old tv shows with his precious grandsons. He was known as “Farmer” to friends, “Raymie” to family, and more importantly, “Pappy Hoss” to the grandkids. He was a humble man of God and an absolute joy to be around, bringing smiles and laughter to those who knew him. He was an inspiration and his legacy will live on.

Raymond leaves his family and friends with this: “Trust in the Lord!”

A viewing will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven. Respectfully, masks will be a requirement regardless of vaccination status. A private graveside burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

