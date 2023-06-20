Williamsport, Pa. — Raymond R. “Ray” Miller II, 52, of Williamsport passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at his home.

Born February 11, 1971 in Marion County, Indiana, he was the son of Roberta L. Rose of Williamsport.

Ray worked in HVAC, working for REMA Plumbing and Heating in Hughesville, and most recently for M-B Companies Inc. in Muncy. He loved fishing and watching his girls play softball. Ray loved and cherished all the time he could spend with his daughters.

He is survived by his three daughters: Olivia Miller and her dear friend Ty Sanders, Madeline Miller, and Abbigail Miller, all of Williamsport; and one sister: Rhonda Vanover, of Picture Rocks.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 5069 Route 220 Hwy, Hughesville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Miller, II as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.