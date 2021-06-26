Williamsport -- Raymond R. "Ray" Loftus, 69, of Williamsport died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Gatehouse Unit of Divine Providence Hospital.

Surviving is his loving wife, April C. (Cole) Loftus.

Born Feb. 1, 1952 in Philadelphia, Ray was the son of the late Raymond G. and Theresa E. (Wilson) Loftus.

Ray received his master’s degree in Human Services from Lincoln University. He dedicated the entirety of his career to helping others. He was a member of the National Training Team for Bethesda featured in a national television program working with inmates and children at a federal penitentiary.

Ray enjoyed reading, working with computers, creating stained glass art, fishing, and watching his beloved Philadelphia Flyers. Most of all Ray loved and cherished spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children: Megan E. Trice of Williamsport; Jordan C. Loftus of Lancaster; and Joshua D. Loftus (Lindsay) of Philadelphia; four grandchildren Keara, Xander, Miguel, and Emerson; two sisters Theresa DeCaro (John) and Patricia David (Leroy) both of Philadelphia; and a brother John Loftus of Willow Grove, in addition to two nieces and seven nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Margaret âPeggyã Loftus of Philadelphia.

A memorial service to celebrate Ray’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o the Gatehouse 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 or to Kids Peace 830 Washington Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701 (Unit #1).

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

