Williamsport -- Raymond Patrick Lavelle, 53, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the Gatehouse of UPMC Williamsport, Divine Providence Campus after an illness.

Born Oct. 1, 1968 in Scranton, he was a son of the late Raymond Lavelle and Marie J. (Birtel) Rippon (John) of Williamsport.

Raymond was employed as an auto mechanic and more recently was active in recycling. He was known for his quick, witty sense of humor enjoyed by all he met. Ray was a fighting Irishman until the end. He left us much too soon and he will be sadly missed by all.

Surviving in addition to his mother and stepfather are a sister, Susan M. Thomas of Williamsport; a brother, Stephen J. Thomas (Suzanne Haag) of Sykesville; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and a great nephew.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Patrick Lavelle; a brother, James E. Thomas; maternal grandparents George and Marie Birtel; numerous aunts and uncles; and his best friend, MoeMoe.

The family would like to express their thanks to all who supported him at the most difficult time.

In keeping with his wishes, services will be held privately.

