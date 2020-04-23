Elimsport -- Raymond Nelson Hyde, 94, a resident of Elimsport, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence.

Born Wednesday, February 24, 1926 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Nelson Raymond and Ruth (Wright) Hyde. He was the husband of Mary E. (Budman) Hyde with whom he celebrated a 54th wedding anniversary on August 20, 2019.

Ray was was retired from Watsontown Trucking where he was employed as a truck driver.

He was a member of the Wildwood Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Ray enjoyed gardening and growing fruit trees.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children, Richard and wife Larrye Hyde of Georgia; Tammy Hyde of Allenwood; Brenda and husband Bruce Reed of Allenwood; James and wife Dawn Staggert of Cogan Station; and William and wife Camey Staggert of North Carolina. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Joanne Johnson; one sister, Marie Koskey and one brother, W. Louis Hyde, Sr.

