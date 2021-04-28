Williamsport -- Raymond M. Durrwachter Princeton, 67, of Williamsport passed away on April 25, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

The son of the late Jack and Mildred (Jetter) Durrwachter, he was born on June 11, 1953 in Philadelphia.

He was a 1971 graduate of Loyalsock Twp. High School and worked in the insurance profession. In recent years Albright Life Center had become a large part of his life, assisting him with getting to appointments and as a place to socialize with peers.

Surviving are his siblings, Kathy Durrwachter and Bryan (Patty) Durrwachter, he also leaves behind two children, Heath Durrwachter and Ginger Rogers, a granddaughter, Neve, and two grandsons.

A private family funeral and burial in Twin Hills Memorial Park will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ray’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.

