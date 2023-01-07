Mill Hall, Pa. — Raymond L. Zuback, Jr., 66, of Mill Hall passed away January 5, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Rochester, Pa. on July 20, 1956 to Raymond L. and LaRae Nihart Zuback.

Raymond was a 1974 graduate of the Bucktail Area High School and had played for the football team. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, mechanic, and a jack of all trades. He was a proud lifelong member of the NRA and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout of Troop #137 in Renovo. He was always the go to person for anything and loved his family and friends.

He was married to the former Catherine M. Severino who survives at home. He is also survived by one son: Raymond Lee “Butch” (Kari) Zuback III, two brothers; James S. (Lisa) Zuback, Samuel A. Zuback, a sister; Debra Counsil, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, many nieces & nephews, his second mother and friend Emily Eoute “the Boss” along with special friends Junior and Sawyer.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his sons Scott James Zuback and Alan Daniel Zuback, and a sister Lillian Zuback.

A visitation for Raymond will be held Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 6 - 8 p.m. in the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremations Services, LLC , 320 Main St. Mill Hall, Pa. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the North Bend Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the NRA, The NRA Foundation-

11250 Waples Mill Rd Fairfax, VA 22030.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Zuback, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.