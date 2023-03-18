Turbotville, Pa. — Raymond L. Cochran, 91, of Turbotville passed away peacefully Thursday, March 16, 2023 at his home.

Born April 29, 1931 in McEwensville, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Ruth (Buss) Cochran. On June 18, 1950, he married the former Dorothy A. Yoder, and together they celebrated 72 years of marriage until her passing in October of 2022.

Ray was a 1948 graduate of Northmont High School, Turbotville. Earlier in life, he worked at the Hosiery Factory in Turbotville, and later retired from the Milton Shoe Factory in 1991.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. Ray enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, and snowmobiling.

He is survived by a son, Ronald L. Cochran and his wife, Doris, of Turbotville; a daughter, Debra Y. Benscoter and her husband, Roger, of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by a sister, Joann Sakaguchi.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with his pastor, Rev. Donald Snyder, officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

