Linden -- Raymond K. Mahaffey, 88, of Linden, entered into eternal peace, at home surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Ray was born on November 1, 1931, on the family farm in Linden to William and Sarah Kinley Mahaffey. Ray was employed for 47 years as a heavy equipment operator by Lycoming Supply Co., and after retirement enjoyed helping his son, Tim, in his business, TW Mahaffey Excavating. Ray enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family, and in his younger years, riding his motorcycle and his horses. He was fond of his Border Collie, Heidi.

Ray is survived by his longtime companion, Jo Hillyard, of Jersey Shore. Ray is also survived by his children, Suzanne (John) Plank, of Liberty; Brenda (Jeff) Freezer of Linden; Tim (Cami) Mahaffey of Jersey Shore; and daughter-in-law, Lori Mahaffey of Linden. He is also survived by his grandchildren Christopher Plank, Jonathan Plank, Nicole Freezer White, Jesse Freezer, Lucas Mahaffey, Logan Mahaffey, Alexandra Mahaffey, Adam Mahaffey, Maddie Rooney, Zach Rooney, and 11 great grandchildren. Ray is also survived by his brothers Clifford and Robert Mahaffey, and sisters Edna Confer, Helen Thatcher, Carol Dawes, Peg Dawes, and Diane Plank.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Raymond K. Mahaffey, II; and his brother, Ernest Mahaffey.

A visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport, with the funeral immediately following the visitation. Burial will be in Woodward Cemetery, Linden. Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com under Ray’s memorial page. The proper social distancing and adhering to CDC and State guidelines are encouraged.

The family respectfully declines floral tributes due to allergies, and suggests Memorial Contributions be made in Ray’s memory to Appalachian Horse Help & Rescue (AHHR), 1201 Yerger Road, Linden, PA 17744.