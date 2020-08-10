Dushore -- Raymond J. McDonald, Sr., 76, of Dushore died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born August 31, 1943 in Towanda, he was a son of the late John F. “Jack” and Stella T. (Lech) McDonald. His wife of 48 years, the former Linda L. Karge, preceded him in death on October 25, 2018.

Ray was a graduate of St. Basil’s High School, Class of 1961. Following his graduation he continued to help his father on the family farm and was also employed at Harrington’s Creamery and Schaad’s Bottled Gas. He would then begin a 30 year career with the Office of Auditor General, retiring in 1999. In his early years Ray enjoyed playing basketball, hunting, fishing and walking. He also enjoyed traveling with family and his daily rides around his childhood homestead looking for wildlife.

Ray was very skilled at shooting darts, playing pool, and enjoyed going to various casinos. He was very much a people person and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren playing games. Ray was very attentive and provided the love and support Linda needed throughout her illness. He always cherished the years they spent together and she was undeniably his soulmate.

He was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Dushore, the Sons of the American Legion Post 601, Sonestown, The Muncy VFW Auxiliary, Muncy Valley Moose Lodge 866, the Kellogg Mt. Rod & Gun Club, Monroeton, the Travelers Protective Association Post W, Williamsport, Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees, and The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America.

Surviving are a daughter, Gwen (Shawn) Klingler of McClure; Raymond McDonald, Jr. of Dushore; two brothers, Thomas McDonald and Joseph McDonald, both of Dushore; and two grandchildren, Kierstin Klingler and Cameron Klingler.

In addition to his parents and wife, Raymond was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Eugene McDonald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, at St. Basil's Church, 101 Churchill St., Dushore, with Rev. Thomas J. Major officiating. Burial will follow in St. Basil's Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to the Sullivan County Library or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.